Employment rate edges up for residents

The resident employment rate was slightly higher in June this year compared with June last year, despite economic headwinds and the escalation of the US-China trade war.

A Ministry of Manpower report released yesterday showed that the employment rate for Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 25 to 64 rose from 80.3 per cent in June last year to 80.8 per cent in June this year. The employment rate for older residents also rose.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said: "Even in sectors such as manufacturing that have been affected by the uncertainties, we still find about 6,000 vacancies among companies in June this year."

But growth in the real median income of residents in full-time work slowed to 2.2 per cent over the year to June, according to preliminary data. This is lower than the 4.4 per cent growth in the preceding year.

