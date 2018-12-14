Employment grows at fastest rate in 4 years

The labour market in Singapore continued to improve in the third quarter of this year, but there are signs that hiring may be slowing.

Total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, grew by 16,700 from July to September. This was the fastest rate in four years.

But while there were more than enough job vacancies in the third quarter, the surplus dipped. The seasonally adjusted ratio of vacancies to unemployed people was 1.05 in September, down from 1.1 in June.

Overall unemployment rose slightly to 2.1 per cent in September, up from 2 per cent.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS