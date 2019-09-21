Employer medical costs to rise by 10% next year, says report

Employer-provided medical benefit costs here are expected to jump by 10 per cent next year, outpacing general inflation of 1.4 per cent.

It will also be higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 8.7 per cent, a report noted yesterday.

Costs are expected to increase the most in Malaysia (14 per cent) and Thailand (13.9 per cent), while China is projected to see an average increase of 7.5 per cent and Hong Kong, 8.1 per cent.

"Due to the adoption of advanced technology, the prices of medical goods and services are increasing at a level two to three times (that) of general inflation," noted British insurer Aon, which conducted the survey.

"The penetration of mobile applications for online claims management has also contributed to the increase in claims reported by supplemental medical plans in China.

"In Hong Kong, the medical trend rate is driven by increasing levels of stress and respiratory infections."

Mr Tim Dwyer, Aon's chief executive of health solutions in the region, said: "Cost containment strategies are no longer enough to address medical inflation.

"Organisations in the region must introduce comprehensive programmes that address the physical, emotional, social and financial well-being of their employees.

"A proactive people strategy focusing on all these factors will lead to a healthier, engaged and more productive workforce."

Aon also noted the increasing impact of non-communicable diseases on healthcare costs globally.

Cardiovascular, cancer, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, and ear, nose and throat were the most prevalent health conditions driving healthcare claims in the Asia-Pacific.

Aon noted the growing prevalence of health risks in the region, such as high blood pressure, obesity, ageing and unhealthy personal habits such as physical inactivity and poor nutrition.

Mr Tim Nimmer, Aon's global chief actuary for health solutions, said: "Many of the risk factors lead to chronic conditions with long-term medical costs that make them difficult to treat, and result in long-term medical cost increases.

"As a large portion of our waking hours is spent on the job, the workplace is a logical place to create a healthier culture and change behaviours."