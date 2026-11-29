Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The report forecast that Indonesia and Mexico will join the 10 biggest global economies.

LONDON – Emerging economies will account for more than half of global output within the next decade, new long-term projections show, marking a shift in the centre of gravity away from advanced nations and towards Asia.

The forecasts, published by think-tank BRICS+ Thinking, said the BRICS+ group of major emerging economies, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and newer members, will increase its share of global gross domestic product to 40% by 2050 from 28% today.

Emerging economies overall are expected to see their share rise to 53% from 39%, crossing the 50% watershed in 2034, the paper said, as productivity gaps narrow and their currencies appreciate.

The shift will have implications for policymakers, the authors argue.

“We’re going to see a continued version of why life has become so complex this millennium to date,” said co-author Jim O’Neill, a former Goldman Sachs economist who coined the BRIC acronym.

Most policymakers in office grew up in a world dominated by countries with the biggest economic heft.

“It adds on the one hand to the complexity for many people of my generation and requires a much more open-minded understanding of some of these countries.”

The report also predicts India to be one of the biggest gainers with its economy reaching US$19.5 trillion (S$25.1 trillion) by 2050 – or 5.5 times its current size.

Indonesia and Mexico will join the 10 biggest global economies while Italy will drop out and Germany will slip to fourth from third.

While near-term growth assumptions are broadly in line with the International Monetary Fund’s, the projections focus on longer-term trends in demographics, investment and productivity while assuming currencies strengthen in real terms as countries become richer.

The figures are in real 2021 US dollars at market exchange rates. REUTERS