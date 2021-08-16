Borrowing

Young adults' debt rising

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Personal debt among young adults here has been rising during the pandemic. The average personal loan and overdraft balances for borrowers between 21 and 29 years old have shot up in the first quarter of this year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2021, with the headline 'Young adults' debt rising'. Subscribe
Topics: 