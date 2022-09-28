World Bank cuts growth forecast for China to 2.8%

SINGAPORE - The World Bank has slashed its 2022 growth projection for China to 2.8 per cent compared with its forecast of 5 per cent in April, according to the October update of its report on the economic prospects for East Asia and the Pacific (EAP).

The projections are the lowest among international institutions.

In fact, 2022 will be the first year China's growth will fall below that of the region since 1990, according to the report.

Given that China accounts for 86 per cent of the GDP of the 23 countries in the EAP, its slowdown will drag overall growth in the region down to 3.2 per cent in 2022 from 7.2 per cent in 2021. Excluding China, the World Bank forecasts that growth in the EAP will more than double in 2022 to 5.3 per cent from 2.6 per cent in 2021.

In a presentation of the report on Tuesday, the Bank's chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific Aaditya Mattoo highlighted three main areas of concern for growth in the EAP: the global economic slowdown, which is likely to depress demand for the region's exports of manufactured goods and commodities; interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have led to capital outflows, currency depreciation and higher debt-servicing burdens; and measures to control inflation, such as price controls and subsidies, notably in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Such measures distort price signals, provide support not just to poor people but also the wealthy, and draw resources away from spending in other areas.

Dr Mattoo pointed out that while much of the region has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic, China is struggling to contain the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to public health measures and movement restrictions that have impaired economic activity. He added that China's growth is also weighed down by problems in its real estate sector. "These short-term irritants need to be addressed to unleash the longer-term potential of the Chinese economy," he said.

According to Dr Mattoo, the global economic slowdown will have a disproportionate impact on the region's growth prospects.

Moreover, interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as depreciating currencies will impact both debt servicing burdens and inflation in the EAP. The World Bank estimates that recent price and interest-rate shocks could reduce growth in the region by 0.4 percentage point.

Dr Mattoo said that most countries in the region have coped fairly well with the rate hikes because much of their debt is domestic and the proportion of variable interest rate debt in their foreign obligations is low.

However, given that currencies across the region have fallen against the US dollar, all countries are affected to some degree by inflation because of higher import costs - mainly of food and fuel, which are priced in US dollars - as well as higher debt service burdens, which will translate into less spending on infrastructure, health and education.

But so far, the impact of the rate hikes and currency depreciations has not led to deeper problems.

On what policies the region needs to adopt in the face of price pressures and the growth slowdown, Dr Mattoo suggested that most importantly, they should overhaul their subsidy regimes.