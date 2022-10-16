With so much riding on the Fed's moves, it's hard to know how to invest

NEW YORK - Making money was easy for investors when they could still plausibly believe that the Federal Reserve might back down on its aggressive campaign to subdue inflation at any cost.

But harsh words from the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, backed by a string of large interest rate increases, finally convinced markets that the central bank meant business, sending stock and bond prices tumbling.

A nervous confidence returned as October began, with stocks experiencing a big two-day rally, but then prices sank anew. Investors at first seemed more confident that the Fed would reverse course, but anxiety returned as they worried about how much damage would be inflicted before that happened. Where the markets go from here, and how to position an investment portfolio, depend on whether and how deftly the Fed changes its strategy.

"A crescendo of factors is coming together that makes me think we're going to have another few weeks of pain before the Fed capitulates," said Marko Papic, chief strategist at the Clocktower Group.

Papic thinks a dovish turn may come soon, as the Fed signals that it would settle for inflation 2 or 3 percentage points above its 2 per cent target.

Others think more pain lies ahead, maybe a lot more. A prerequisite for a pivot might be a "credit event", said Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, meaning a default by a large investment firm or corporate or government borrower, often with severe consequences.

The Fed's plan is to slow inflation by slowing economic growth, and part of its plan is working. The Conference Board reported last month that its index of 10 forward-looking indicators fell for the sixth consecutive month. The purchasing managers' index, a gauge of manufacturing, has risen in only two of the last 10 months. But inflation remains stubbornly high, with consumer prices rising 8.2 per cent in the year through September, almost ensuring that the Fed will continue raising rates.

A growing recognition that the Fed is likely to remain hawkish has sent the S&P 500 plummeting. It lost 5.3 per cent in the third quarter after it was up nearly 14% midway through the period.

The downturn began to accelerate in late August, when Powell delivered a speech at the annual economic conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He mentioned inflation 45 times, and of the Fed's programme to bring it back to 2 per cent, he said, "We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done."

His blunt language also helped sink bond prices, which are inversely related to bond yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury instruments rose to 4 per cent in late September from 2.6 per cent in early August, lending credibility to forecasts that the Fed would keep tightening until its benchmark interest rate hits 5 per cent.

High interest rates are not the only source of concern in the markets. The dollar recently hit 20-year highs against other major currencies. Though a strong dollar mitigates inflation on imported goods in the United States, it makes American goods and services more expensive in world markets, which worsens inflation abroad and hurts many American businesses, increasing the probability of a recession in the United States.

Then there is Russia's war in Ukraine, which raises doubts that Western Europe will meet its energy needs this winter. Threats by Russia's leaders to use nuclear weapons could hit stocks hard.

If the Fed relaxes its posture, the markets might rally. But Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, warned that could do more harm than good.

"Now that the Fed finds itself in such an uncomfortable situation - one mostly of its own making - it may be inclined to eschew further rate hikes," he wrote in a commentary for Project Syndicate. "Yet such a course of action would risk repeating the monetary-policy mistake of the 1970s, saddling America and the world with an even longer period of stagflationary trends."

(Stagflation - high and persistent inflation combined with tepid growth - is the worst of both worlds, economically.)