With little rent relief, retailers in HK face eviction

HONG KONG • Retailers around the world are feeling the pinch from the pandemic, though none quite as much as shop owners in Hong Kong like Mr Don Leung.

His business already stung by months of pro-democracy protests and a deep recession, Mr Leung now faces possible eviction because his landlord will not budge on the rent.

"The landlord immediately charged extra interest for late payment and warned he'll send legal letters if there are late payments in the future," Mr Leung said in an interview from his fragrance store, for which he pays HK$45,000 (S$7,970) a month.

"They don't have a single bit of social responsibility and conscience."

While governments and landlords in countries across Europe, the United States and parts of Asia are offering some form of rent relief - and Hong Kong's central bank announced mortgage support for commercial property owners last week - retailers in the finance hub are on their own after getting some help at the start of the pandemic.

According to the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which represents more than 9,000 companies, almost half of its members surveyed have received legal letters from their landlords for delayed payments. The group has warned that one in four shops may close this year without substantial support.

The letters usually demand tenants pay rent and interest as soon as possible, otherwise the landlord can terminate the contract and seize the deposit.

In cases where tenants are unable to pay for a prolonged period, they could be evicted, said Mr Peter Shiu, a legislator representing the wholesale and retail industry.

Mr Leung's landlord Texwood, a local jeans retailer, did not respond to a request for comment.

The pain extends to big companies too. G2000 Apparel, a professional workwear chain with about 40 outlets, was forced to close two of its stores temporarily in Harbour City, Hong Kong's biggest mall, on Aug 12 because it could not pay the full rent for the past few months, said founder Michael Tien.

The court bailiff will auction off the store's inventory on behalf of the landlord, Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (REIC), to recoup the missed payments, said Mr Tien.

"If the landlord was a heavily indebted individual, then I'd understand their struggle when I couldn't pay rent," Mr Tien said.

"But these listed companies have earnings in the multi-millions every year, and they are still a stakeholder in society even though they may be making a loss right now."

OTHER NATIONS Wharf REIC, a developer with revenue of HK$16 billion last year and a market value of HK$95 billion, said it extended HK$1 billion to tenants in the first half of this year.

It declined to comment on G2000, citing confidentiality agreements.

Pleas from retailers and their industry association for extended help have largely been ignored, though some developers provided rent breaks of 10 per cent to 50 per cent starting in February.

In contrast, retailers in the US have been able to cushion the blow with US$40.4 billion (S$55.4 billion) in federal aid, while Singapore and Britain have schemes to prevent eviction.

Hong Kong's government, which offered one-time relief to retailers of up to HK$80,000 in March, has verbally urged landlords to provide support, but has not legislated anything.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam "has repeatedly mentioned in public that she has appealed to the real estate sector that, as landlords, they should ride out the difficult times with their tenants together", said a government spokesman. FLAT 'NO' Mr Tommy Cheung, a member of Mrs Lam's advisory council, said she responded with a "flat no" when he suggested she provide more support for restaurants and other retailers.

He is proposing the government pay two months' rent for tenants who have lost more than 30 per cent of their revenue, and legislate that landlords provide an additional two months' relief.

Mr Cheung said Mrs Lam has called the landlords and urged them to get on board and give reductions before "all hell breaks loose".

Said Mr Cheung: "I'm hoping the landlords will come through. But nothing is for sure until we have legislation that makes them do it."

In Hong Kong, landlords have considerable clout.

Seven of the 10 richest people in the city made their fortunes from property, with a combined net worth of more than US$100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The four biggest developers - CK Asset Holdings, Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development and Henderson Land Development - own everything from the city's most expensive skyscrapers to supermarket chains and electricity suppliers.

In Causeway Bay, where some of the tycoons' malls are located, street-shop rents eclipse even New York's Fifth Avenue and the Champs-Elysees in Paris, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Sun Hung Kai declined to comment on rent relief. The last time it offered concessions was in April.

New World Development said it had offered rent reductions according to tenant needs, without specifying the amount. CK Asset and Henderson Land did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

To be sure, landlords face their own challenges.

Property sales have been slow as buyers avoid going out, and the office vacancy rate is at its highest in more than a decade.

Prominent landlords like Swire Properties and Wharf REIC saw their property valuations reduced.

The index tracking the city's developers has plunged 19 per cent this year, more than any other industry group.

Henderson Land saw its net income slump by 62 per cent for the first six months of this year, mainly due to a loss of HK$2.3 billion in value for its investment properties.

"Big landlords have to be responsible to their shareholders," said Mr Simon Lee, co-director of the International Business and Chinese Enterprise Programme at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"If they reduce rents, it would affect their valuations. So they either don't do it, or cut rents just by a small portion."

Even though they risk losing tenants with evictions, landlords are confident they can find replacements once the pandemic eases, said Mr Patrick Wong, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

"They aren't too worried about not getting tenants if some of their space is vacant, especially when they have properties in prime locations," he added.

BLOOMBERG