With economic recovery secured, Singapore moves to ward off the inflation threat
SINGAPORE - Policy-makers have decidedly shifted their focus from pulling the economy out of its worst recession to warding off what they now consider the main threat to financial and economic stability - inflation.
It also means that the outcry over some recent developments such as slowing growth in two of its top trading partners, China and the United States, is unlikely to extinguish global demand for goods and services.