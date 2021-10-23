Economy Watch

Why the world can't ditch oil and gas just yet

Fossil fuels required in face of erratic weather patterns and need to maintain power supply

If you are thinking of getting on board the global rally in oil and gas prices to make some money, go ahead and buy a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund from your wealth manager.

No one can blame you for betraying the green cause, especially after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week that investments in both fossil fuels and renewable energy are needed to ensure a smooth transition to a greener future.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 23, 2021, with the headline 'Why the world can't ditch oil and gas just yet'.
