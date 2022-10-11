What is a technical recession and how does it differ from a full-blown one?

A technical recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in a country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Some analysts believe Singapore may already be in a technical recession as their estimates suggest growth contracted in the third quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis from the second quarter, when it shrank by 0.2 per cent.

But the official word will come on Friday when the Ministry of Trade and Industry gives its first estimate of growth in the July-September period and final estimate for the April-June quarter.

The last time Singapore suffered a technical recession was in 2008 when growth came in negative in the final three quarters of the year. But strong double-digit growth in the first quarter helped the economy avoid a full-year recession.

Singapore evaded a technical recession as recently as 2019 when the economy rebounded from negative growth in the third quarter.

A technical recession does not necessarily mean the economy will slip into a full-blown recession, which is defined as a sustained period of weak or negative growth in GDP that is accompanied by a significant rise in the unemployment rate.

It is still seen as an indicator of weak economic conditions which, if not properly managed by policymakers, could result in a much deeper and broader downturn.

Not all technical recessions or even full-scale recessions are the same every time they occur and they are different for various economies.

There are a host of variables that contribute to GDP and given what drives growth, some of these factors are more important for an economy than others.

Singapore's manufacturing output, particularly the electronics segment, is a good indicator of global demand on which the country's export-driven economy depends.

Growth in the United States economy, by contrast, largely comes from private consumption, so data on consumer demand there is closely watched for signs of wider economic distress.

Also, in consumer-driven economies like the US, the unemployment rate becomes the key gauge for economic health as it supports household consumption.

With the US unemployment rate still at historically low levels and consumer demand holding up, the National Bureau of Economic Research did not declare a recession even when data showed growth was negative in both the first two quarters of 2022.

The point is that it is difficult to call a recession, whether technical or full scale, early in the cycle as GDP growth can be weak but not negative and still be associated with significant increases in the unemployment rate and hardship for households.

Some components of GDP are volatile. Consequently, two consecutive quarters of negative growth in GDP can give a false signal about the underlying pace of economic growth.

Also, measurement of the components of GDP is subject to revision by the authorities as more data becomes available in time.

Consequently, a negative quarterly growth figure can be revised away or a positive one can become negative, also increasing the possibility of a false signal about the underlying pace of economic growth.

Singapore's third-quarter growth may reflect the recent weakness in the manufacturing sector and the decline in exports, when stripped of price changes.

But the 0.2 per cent contraction in the second quarter is still open to upward revision, so a technical recession can still be avoided.

Ovais Subhani