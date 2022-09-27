Waning demand for goods from Asia dims prospects for container shipping

SHANGHAI - The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.

A 40-foot shipping box from the world's largest port of Shanghai to Los Angeles fetched US$3,779 (S$5,420) last week, the first time the spot price was below US$4,000 since September 2020 and half the level of three months ago, according to shipping consultancy Drewry.

In what is typically the peak season for seaborne trade, global demand for Chinese goods is waning instead as consumers cut back spending because of inflation and the shift away from goods towards services.

Factories in Europe and the rest of Asia are also scaling back production. China's economic slowdown is cutting into import demand, with companies in Asia and Europe seeing weaker growth or declines in orders from Chinese companies.

"It is fair to say that the demand outlook for the trans-Pacific and container shipping generally is receding quickly," said Mr Simon Heaney, a senior manager of container research at Drewry.

For the world's shipping lines, it is providing some relief to their packed sailing schedules yet threatening to slow an eye-popping run of profitability driven during the pandemic by stronger-than-normal consumer demand for household items.

"While it is more clear that the second quarter of 2022 will be an earnings peak, I think any talk of bust and return to pre-pandemic earnings levels - or lack thereof - is premature," said Mr John McCown, an industry veteran and founder of Blue Alpha Capital.

Shares of Copenhagen-based AP Moller-Maersk hit the lowest since March 2021 last Friday, and those of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd slumped to the lowest since June 2021. Cosco Shipping Holdings, China's biggest carrier, reached a 17-month low.

The steady fall in spot container rates is putting pressure on carriers that have been pushing to sign more long-term contracts with customers as those prices soared into early 2022.

Agents and freight forwarders in Asia have received calls recently from cargo owners asking to lower their shipping costs, with some exporters complaining about the unfairness of paying almost twice as much on contracts than the spot market. Shipping companies want exporters to bulk up their volumes, but many are refusing to because of the weaker economic outlook.

"We polled customers and 50 per cent of them successfully negotiated for lower rates on term contracts," said Mr Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta. "The drop in freight rates is due to falling demand globally, and port congestion has eased, allowing for more efficient operation of the ships."

Economists forecast that the value of Chinese exports will grow 9 per cent in 2022, down from the 13.5 per cent expansion in the first eight months of the year and well below the 30 per cent jump in 2021.