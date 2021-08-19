Wages being restored at some firms

Firms across industries such as transport, aviation and telecommunications are restoring wages after pay cuts and freezes were imposed last year during the pandemic. These companies range from Temasek to UOB and Changi Airport Group.

The trend of lifting wage freezes is likely to continue as companies find themselves in a less tenuous position than last year, say experts.

Singapore's gross domestic product growth forecast range for 2021 was recently upgraded to 6 per cent to 7 per cent, signalling a more stable economic situation and prompting some companies to lift the measures.