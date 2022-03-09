Vital for women to take charge of finances to meet retirement goals

Women in Singapore may end up not being able to meet their retirement and financial goals, as they typically live longer than men.

The latest Department of Statistics data shows life expectancy at birth for females is 86.1 years, compared with 81.5 years for males.

Longer life expectancy raises the probability that women will stay in ill health for an extended period of time. Inflation makes the problem worse by eroding the value of their cash savings and investment returns. All these make it more urgent for women to take charge of their investments and finances.

A survey of 1,007 women and 992 men here by investment fund manager Fidelity has shown that only 59 per cent of women - compared with 72 per cent of men - actively make investment and savings decisions.

The findings are similar to insights from Standard Chartered Bank's online financial planning tool, which showed that a third or 36 per cent of women in Singapore are currently invested.

Women are shying away from financial planning because they do not have enough time, notes Gen Financial Advisory's executive financial services consultant Lee Meng.

She highlights that women tend to have to juggle work and home duties, such as taking care of their children and elderly parents.

Financial jargon also intimidates them, she adds, saying that they are "not able to relate to the materials used in financial planning, which are typically presented in rows of numbers and facts".

This has somehow diminished their confidence in managing their finances.

However, this should not be the case. Says Ms Sabrina Gan, Fidelity's head of wholesale distribution for South-east Asia: Financial planning is a life skill, and it's vital that we all learn how to become comfortable managing our money and making it work for us."

Besides a lack of confidence, women have this fear that any losses they make will eat into their savings.

Hence, they are investing more passively in savings products, when they could have invested in investment products with higher returns.

StanChart's head of wealth client engagement Clare Tang says "a great way to begin is to set aside a portion of savings in globally diversified products such as exchange traded funds or unit trusts that are aligned with their risk appetite".

To get started, Gen's Ms Lee advises women to ask themselves if they have the time and knowledge to handle the financial planning process on their own.

"You should make financial planning part of your lifestyle like your regular exercise, facial or massage sessions, which means that you should set aside time (at least once every three months) to review your financial plans."

For women, who are not able to do financial planning on their own, Ms Lee says they should look for a financial planner whom they are comfortable with. "You should have a review with the financial planner once a year or when there are major changes to your life that affect your finances."

The same Fidelity survey found that women here hold an average of $76,467 in investments. That is about 18 per cent less than the average amount men hold in investments - $93,201.

The women also save less on average - $69,597, about 15 per cent less than men ($82,061).