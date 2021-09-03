Virus, inflation fears take toll on US consumer confidence

WASHINGTON • US consumer confidence fell to a six-month low last month as worries about soaring Covid-19 infections and higher inflation dimmed the outlook for the economy.

The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers were less inclined to buy a home and big-ticket items like motor vehicles and major household appliances over the next six months, supporting the view that consumer spending will cool in the third quarter after two straight quarters of robust growth.

Still, more consumers planned to go on vacation, indicating a rotation in spending from goods to services was under way as economic activity continues to normalise following the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Increased spending on services, which account for the bulk of economic activity, should keep a floor under consumer spending.

"The report does raise the warning flag that if the pandemic worsens - and given the continued unwillingness of many to get vaccinated, that is a real possibility - we could see people stashing away funds just in case," said Dr Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics. "We could see growth moderate faster than expected."

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 this month, the lowest since February, from 125.1 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 124.0. The cut-off for the survey was Aug 25, before the deaths of 13 service members in a bomb attack in Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana.

The measure, which places more emphasis on the labour market, held up well compared with other surveys. The University of Michigan's survey of consumers showed sentiment tumbling to near decade lows last month because of rising prices for goods like food and petrol, as well as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases that has been driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"While the resurgence of Covid-19 and inflation concerns have dampened confidence, it is too soon to conclude this decline will result in consumers significantly curtailing their spending in the months ahead," said Ms Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board in Washington.

Consumers' inflation expectations over the next 12 months rose to 6.8 per cent from 6.6 per cent last month. There are signs, however, that price pressures have peaked, with data last week showing the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure posting its smallest gain in five months in July.

Though fewer households intended to buy long-lasting manufactured goods such as motor vehicles and household appliances such as washing machines this month, more expected to travel domestically, with many intending to fly to their destinations.

Households accumulated at least US$2.5 trillion (S$3.36 trillion) in excess savings during the pandemic, laying a strong foundation for consumer spending. Gross domestic product growth estimates for the third quarter are around a 5 per cent annualised rate. The economy grew at a 6.6 per cent pace in the second quarter.

The Conference Board survey also showed less enthusiasm among consumers for home purchases over the next six months amid higher house prices, which are sidelining some first-time buyers from the market.

Demand for housing soared early in the pandemic as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and home schooling, but supply severely lagged, fuelling house price growth.

Covid-19 vaccinations have allowed some employers to recall workers to offices. Schools and universities have reopened for in-person learning.

A separate report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index jumped a record 18.6 per cent in June from a year ago after rising 16.8 per cent in May.

Economists, however, believe that house price inflation has peaked, with homes becoming less affordable especially for first-time buyers.

