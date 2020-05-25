Vietnam plans $970m tax cut for small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

Closed shops are seen on an empty Hang Duong street in Hanoi, on April 20, 2020.
Closed shops are seen on an empty Hang Duong street in Hanoi, on April 20, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
11 min ago

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam plans a 15.84 trillion dong (S$970 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized enterprises this year to help them overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday (May 25).

The ministry is seeking a 30 per cent cut in corporate income tax for companies with annual revenue of less than 50 billion dong and fewer than 100 employees, it said in a statement, adding that the plan is pending government approval.

Small firms account for 93 per cent of the 760,000 companies in the Southeast Asian country, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it is seeking approval from lawmakers for a 37.5 trillion dong tax exemption for agricultural land use in 2021-2025.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content