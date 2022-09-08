US unveils plan for $70b investment in semiconductors

WASHINGTON - The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday unveiled its plan for dispensing US$50 billion (S$70.3 billion) aimed at building up the domestic semiconductor industry and countering China, in what is expected to be the biggest United States government effort in decades to shape a strategic industry.

About US$28 billion of the so-called Chips for America Fund is expected to go towards grants and loans to help build facilities for making, assembling and packaging some of the world's more advanced chips.

Another US$10 billion will be devoted to expanding manufacturing for older generations of technology used in cars and communications technology, as well as speciality technologies and other industry suppliers, while US$11 billion will go towards research and development initiatives related to the industry.

The department is aiming to begin soliciting applications for the funding from companies no later than February next year, and it could begin disbursing money by next spring, said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The fund, which was approved by Congress in July, was created to encourage US production of strategically important semiconductors and spur research and development into the next generation of chip technologies.

The Biden administration says the investments will lessen dependence on a foreign supply chain that has become an urgent threat to the country's national security.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a once-in-a-generation opportunity, to secure our national security and revitalise American manufacturing and revitalise American innovation and research and development," Ms Raimondo said. "So, although we're working with urgency, we have to get it right."

Trade experts have called the fund the most significant investment in industrial policy that the US has made in at least 50 years.

It will come at a pivotal moment for the semiconductor industry.

Tensions between the US and China are rising over Taiwan, the self-governing island that is the source of over two-thirds of the most advanced semiconductors.

Shortages of semiconductors have also helped to fuel inflation globally, by increasing delivery times and prices for electronics, appliances and cars.