US sanctions target Putin allies, wealthy Russians

WASHINGTON • The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs as it targeted Russia's super-rich and others close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, further ratcheting up financial pressure over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The US imposed full blocking sanctions on eight oligarchs and officials, including Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, taking aim at those who have amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to Mr Putin.

"We want (Putin) to feel the squeeze, we want the people around him to feel the squeeze," White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

The sanctions are the latest in a series announced by Washington, including against Mr Putin and Russia's central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Washington imposed sanctions on Mr Usmanov, founder of Russian mining company Metalloinvest, whom the White House described as a "one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin".

The sanctions block his property from use in the US and by US persons, including his luxury yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany, and his private jet.

The US Treasury Department took the rare step of including in what are normally textual news releases a pair of photos of Mr Usmanov's superyacht and private jet.

Also targeted were Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being "a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda"; energy giant Transneft's chief executive Nikolay Tokarev, along with his wife, daughter and his two luxury real estate companies; billionaire brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg and several family members; politician Igor Shuvalov, who was once Mr Putin's deputy prime minister and who heads the State Development Corp; and Mr Yevgeniy Prigozhin, previously targeted for alleged attempts to interfere in US elections and described by the Treasury as the Russian financier of the Internet Research Agency.

In addition to sanctions against Russian elites, the Treasury designated 26 Russia-and Ukraine-based individuals and seven Russian entities, some linked to Russian intelligence services, accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilising the Ukrainian government.

The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and their family members and associates, the White House said in a statement.

Thursday's action helps bring the US in line with measures the European Union took earlier this week.