US sanctions target Putin allies, wealthy Russians

WASHINGTON • The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs as it targeted Russia's super-rich and others close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, further ratcheting up financial pressure over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The US imposed full blocking sanctions on eight oligarchs and officials, including Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, taking aim at those who have amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to Mr Putin.
"We want (Putin) to feel the squeeze, we want the people around him to feel the squeeze," White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.
The sanctions are the latest in a series announced by Washington, including against Mr Putin and Russia's central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
Washington imposed sanctions on Mr Usmanov, founder of Russian mining company Metalloinvest, whom the White House described as a "one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin".
The sanctions block his property from use in the US and by US persons, including his luxury yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany, and his private jet.
The US Treasury Department took the rare step of including in what are normally textual news releases a pair of photos of Mr Usmanov's superyacht and private jet.
Also targeted were Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being "a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda"; energy giant Transneft's chief executive Nikolay Tokarev, along with his wife, daughter and his two luxury real estate companies; billionaire brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg and several family members; politician Igor Shuvalov, who was once Mr Putin's deputy prime minister and who heads the State Development Corp; and Mr Yevgeniy Prigozhin, previously targeted for alleged attempts to interfere in US elections and described by the Treasury as the Russian financier of the Internet Research Agency.
In addition to sanctions against Russian elites, the Treasury designated 26 Russia-and Ukraine-based individuals and seven Russian entities, some linked to Russian intelligence services, accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilising the Ukrainian government.
The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and their family members and associates, the White House said in a statement.
Thursday's action helps bring the US in line with measures the European Union took earlier this week.
The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 26 prominent people over the invasion, including oligarchs and business people active in the oil, banking and finance sectors. The bloc's measures included Mr Peskov and Mr Usmanov.
Britain on Thursday also imposed sanctions on Mr Usmanov and Mr Shuvalov.
Thursday's measures come after the US Justice Department on Wednesday launched a task force known as "KleptoCapture", aimed at straining the finances of Russia's oligarchs.
The US and its allies last week announced that they would launch a task force to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs.
The State Department named the 22 Russian defence-related entities that the White House had announced on Wednesday would be hit with sanctions.
The targeted companies include Kurganmashzavod, which makes infantry fighting vehicles, and Makeyev State Missile Centre, which produces missiles.
Washington has repeatedly warned that it is prepared to take further measures to hold Moscow to account over its invasion of Ukraine.
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, US President Joe Biden said his country would work to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to President Putin.
