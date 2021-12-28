US retail sales up 8.5% this holiday season: Mastercard

WASHINGTON • US consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.5 per cent over last year, according to a study released on Sunday.

Online sales were up 11 per cent and in-store sales up 8.1 per cent between Nov 1 and Christmas Eve, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse study.

The increase, which was the strongest in 17 years, does not reflect car sales.

"Consumers splurged throughout the season," said Mr Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former chief executive officer of Saks Incorporated.

The boom saw apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward, he said.

Americans flocked to buy clothing, which experienced a 47.3 per cent increase in sales year to year, as well as jewellery, with a 32 per cent increase.

The period included several weeks before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread widely in the United States.

Department store sales were up 21.2 per cent, while electronic products experienced 16.2 per cent growth. "It's been a resurgent season for retailers as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets," Mastercard said.

The study also indicated that US households made their purchases earlier than in years past, including to lock in "guaranteed by Christmas" delivery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE