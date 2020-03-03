US officials play down market panic, tout economic strength

WASHINGTON • Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday tried to calm market panic that the coronavirus could cause a global recession, saying the United States public had overreacted and that stocks would rebound due to the American economy's underlying strength.

The S&P 500 index tumbled 11.5 per cent last week as the virus accelerated beyond China's borders, the worst weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Roughly US$4 trillion (S$5.6 trillion) has been wiped off the value of US stocks. The selling continued when S&P 500 e-mini futures resumed trading on Sunday night, falling more than 1 per cent.

But they later recouped initial losses on growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve and other global central banks will take action soon to cushion the economic fallout from the epidemic.

Futures rose for the safe-haven US 10-year Treasury note, pushing implied yields for that instrument below 1 per cent for the first time.

"We need to see more of a peak panic before investors are convinced it's time to go in," Mr Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financials, said on Sunday, adding that a recovery in the 10-year yield would be a gauge of steadying sentiment.

Economists have begun to worry that the losses could soon start to weigh on consumer spending even before the virus becomes widespread in the US.

US financial regulators who will gather tomorrow face their most challenging week in a decade. One official told Reuters the coming days will determine if the federal government must take measures to bolster market confidence.

Speaking to NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, Vice-President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration's response to the virus, said the market "will come back". "The fundamentals of this economy are strong. We just saw some new numbers come out in housing and consumer confidence and business optimism. Unemployment is at a 50-year low. More Americans are working than ever before," he said.

Last Friday afternoon, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sought also to quell fears stoked by dire economic data from China, flagging that the central bank would take action if necessary to support the economy, which he said remained strong.

Mr Trump, seeking re-election on Nov 3, has pressed his view that the risk to Americans from the virus remains "very low", even as he has faced Democratic criticism that his administration had bungled its response to the outbreak.

When asked on the Fox News Sunday programme if Americans are overreacting to the current threat, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar responded: "Yes, absolutely."

The World Health Organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus likewise told CNBC on Sunday that the market panic was uncalled for, even after the organisation on Friday raised its threat assessment for the virus to its highest level. "Global markets... should calm down and try to see the reality," he said.

The fast-spreading virus has infected nearly 90,000 people in 68 countries. About 70 have been diagnosed in the US. A Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health conditions was the first American to die from the virus, officials said last Saturday.

So far, the outbreak's biggest measurable effect has been in China, but a purchasing managers' survey last month signalled it was beginning to hit US businesses. Another batch of US economic indicators due out this week will be closely watched for evidence of a growing impact.

Investors now fully expect the Fed to respond with interest rate cuts this month. Questions remain over how far the Fed would cut and what more officials there and at other central banks can do beyond lowering borrowing costs already at rock-bottom levels for more than a decade.

In a blog post on Sunday, a Washington trade group, the Bank Policy Institute, said the Fed could explore additional measures to stimulate credit, including cutting the deposits banks must hold on reserve with the Fed and increasing the availability of liquidity through its discount window.

REUTERS