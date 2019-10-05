US jobs growth in September misses estimates

WASHINGTON • US private hiring was less than forecast last month as wage gains cooled, offering a warning that the record-long expansion may be starting to falter even as the jobless rate fell to a half-century low.

Private payrolls expanded by 114,000 after an upwardly revised 122,000 advance the prior month, according to a Labour Department report yesterday that missed the median estimate of economists for a 130,000 gain.

Total non-farm payrolls climbed to a below-forecast 136,000, which was boosted by 1,000 temporary government workers needed to prepare for the 2020 Census count.

Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest in more than a year and missing estimates. The jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent, the lowest since December 1969.

The unexpectedly shaky report boosts the case for the Federal Reserve to make a third straight interest-rate cut later this month. The downbeat reading also adds to signs that President Donald Trump's trade policy and weakness abroad pose an increasing threat to growth in the world's largest economy, though the unemployment rate decline will offer him a chance to boast.

Manufacturers subtracted 2,000 jobs, continuing a trend towards weaker growth. It likely reflects the slowdown at factories, as recent data points to slower production and orders amid weakening demand for goods.

BLOOMBERG