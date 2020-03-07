US job growth lifts economy amid virus fears

WASHINGTON • US employers maintained a robust pace of hiring last month, giving the economy a strong boost as it confronts the coronavirus outbreak that has stoked financial market fears of a recession and prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The Labour Department's closely watched monthly employment report yesterday also showed solid monthly wage growth and the jobless rate falling back to near a 50-year low of 3.5 per cent.

Employers also increased hours for workers last month.

While the upbeat report likely does not fully capture the impact of the coronavirus, which spread in the United States beginning late last month, there are so far no signs that the epidemic has hurt the labour market. Lay-offs remain low and small businesses and service-sector industries continue to hire at a solid clip.

The Fed on Tuesday slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate by a half percentage point to a target range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent, in the US central bank's first emergency rate cut since 2008.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 273,000 jobs last month, matching January's tally, which was the largest since May 2018.

While transportation and warehousing payrolls fell by 4,000 jobs last month, showing some early impact from the coronavirus, they were more than offset by strong gains nearly across all sectors, including government. The economy created 85,000 more jobs in December and January than previously reported.

At least 12 people have died in the US from the respiratory disease called Covid-19 caused by the coronavirus, and more than 100 have been infected. The deaths and rise in infections were recorded from the final week of February.

Global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday reported a sharp drop in lay-offs announced by US-based companies last month and said the coronavirus outbreak "has not yet caused companies to cut positions".

Still, the virus is expected to slow job growth in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the US trade deficit narrowed more than expected in January as imports declined, and further decreases are likely as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts the flow of goods and services.

The Commerce Department yesterday said the trade deficit dropped 6.7 per cent to US$45.3 billion (S$62. 5 billion) also as exports fell. Data for December was revised slightly to show the trade gap widening to US$48.6 billion instead of US$48.9 billion, as previously reported.

When adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit fell US$2.3 billion to US$77.7 billion in January. While the smaller trade deficit would provide a boost to the calculation of gross domestic product (GDP), declining imports mean less inventory accumulation, which could offset the lift to GDP.

Falling imports are also likely to lead to shortages, which could hurt both consumer and business spending.

