US' Gen Z wants to swop office jobs for influencer, social media dreams

NEW YORK • The United States' youngest workers want to become business owners - just not in the way their parents might envision.

The drive to turn social media posts into sustainable income is highest among the youngest generation of workers, according to new research by Adobe. About 45 per cent of Gen Z creators surveyed said they aspire to own a business and make money from content shared online, according to the company's survey in May of more than 9,000 influencers and creators across nine countries.

Adobe defines creators as those who post social content with the aim of growing online presence or to promote their creative work - anything from photography to music to non-fungible tokens. The influencers surveyed reported more than 5,000 followers on their primary social media platform and earn money posting content.

Gen Z content creators and influencers are part of the wave of entrepreneurship that has accompanied the labour market shake-up of the past two years. While many Americans started businesses during the pandemic lockdown out of necessity, the streak has continued, driven by a desire for flexibility and more control over one's financial future. A record 5.4 million businesses were started in the US last year, according to Census data. While the monthly rate has plateaued below its 2021 peak, it has stayed above pre-pandemic levels.

Although there has been much speculation around whether this surge in small business creation was an aberration or the start of a long-term reversal, "what we are seeing is that this trend shows no signs of abating", said Dr Luke Pardue, an economist at payroll services platform Gusto.

The shifting dynamics are partly generational, he said.

"Specifically among younger workers, we are seeing this trend that even amid a tight labour market, workers are not seeing wage gains that are keeping up with inflation, so they are moving to self-employment where they can determine their compensation a little more independently," he said.

"There isn't a lot that the nine-to-five employment can allow in terms of achieving some of the milestones that were available to prior generations."

While millennials are experimenting with having a side hustle alongside a day job, Gen Z is focused more on making a project into a career, said Ms Maria Yap, vice-president of digital imaging applications at Adobe.

Some universities, like Duke University and the University of Virginia, have responded to the shift in demand by offering classes on how to build successful social media enterprises.

The Adobe research suggests that ditching the corporate ladder for the Instagram grid can bring in a six-figure income if done full time, though the reality is often more complicated.

Creators who monetise content make US$61 (S$85) an hour on average, according to Adobe. If done 40 hours a week, Adobe estimates this would translate to an annual income of US$122,000. Influencers polled by Adobe make US$81 an hour, which would parlay into about US$162,000 if done full time.

Yet the boundaries are often blurred between hobbyists and hustlers, and most of the people polled by Adobe are not full-time. Content creators spend an average of nine hours a week and influencers spend an average of 15 hours a week making content. In the US, six in 10 creators hold full-time jobs, Adobe found. If creators were to ditch day jobs, it is unclear if they can have enough business to fill a 40-hour work week.

Public perception is often that content creators and influencers with more than 10,000 followers are earning a significant income, but this is far from the reality, said Ms Qianna Smith Bruneteau, founder of American Influencer Council, a trade association for social media content professionals.

Of those who create content full time, only about 12 per cent make more than US$50,000 a year, according to a global survey of more than 9,500 creators published in April by Linktree, a link-sharing platform popular with influencers. The living wage in Manhattan is almost US$53,000, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator.

While some creators and influencers stumble into success, it can take countless hours of hard work without pay for others to build up a following, she said.

Even with a large audience, monetising content is not easy - it takes substantial business acumen to pitch yourself to brands and establish partnerships. Successful creators often must work to generate as many income streams as possible across platforms, from ad revenue to workshops and classes.

Mr Tejas Hullur, 21, is an influencer based in New York City. After starting out posting about crypto and finance over the summer of 2020, he said he hit his stride posting about the creator economy itself.

"It is very ironically meta, in the sense of making content for other creators," he added.