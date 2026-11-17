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WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook declined through her lawyers to appear in December before a Trump administration committee that is considering whether she should be fired, calling the process unfair and committed to a predetermined outcome.

The refusal extends the wrangling between the White House and Cook’s lawyers regarding her appearance before the committee, which the administration initially demanded for Nov 6.

Trump administration officials have demanded that Cook appear before the committee to address allegations she committed mortgage fraud in 2021, before she joined the Fed’s board of governors, a charge she denies.

President Donald Trump has sought to fire Cook since August 2025, and she has argued that the president’s efforts to do so represent a threat to the Fed’s independence and reflect Trump’s desire to force the central bank to reduce borrowing costs.

“Governor Cook has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair hearing – and indeed, has a duty to the Federal Reserve to decline to participate in any proceeding that would undermine the institution’s unique status and independence,” Abbe David Lowell, Cook’s lawyer, wrote in a letter released on Nov 17 to White House counsel William Scharf.

The three-person panel set up by the White House to consider the allegations “appears to be a facade designed to obscure a predetermined decision to fire Governor Cook.”

In June, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from removing Cook while litigation over the attempted firing continues, finding that “the fact of independence but also the appearance of independence is key to the Federal Reserve’s design.” AP