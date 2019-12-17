US economy shakes off recession fears heading into 2020

WASHINGTON • The United States economy is heading into next year at a pace of steady, sustained growth after a series of interest rate cuts and the apparent resolution of two trade-related threats mostly eliminated the risk of a recession.

This marks a dramatic turnaround since August, when some forecasters predicted a 50 per cent chance of a downturn starting by the end of next year.

Many economists credit the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate reductions and the slightly improved trade picture for propelling the stock market to fresh record highs, and causing forecasters to bump up their predictions for how long the economy can keep growing and adding jobs without stumbling.

US President Donald Trump secured Democrats' approval last week of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada that would keep most goods traded between the three nations tariff-free. He also reached a limited trade agreement with China that scrapped hefty tariffs in exchange for China agreeing to buy about US$200 billion (S$271 billion) more in US goods over the next two years.

The trade deals, while not nearly as ambitious as Mr Trump promised, have lessened one of the biggest drags on the US economy: uncertainty. While some industries still face significant tariffs and final details remain in flux, business leaders say at least they know what the situation is likely to be next year, offering more clarity than they have had since Mr Trump's trade war commenced nearly two years ago.

"Tariffs will be much more stable for quite a while," Mr Larry Kudlow, Mr Trump's top economic adviser, told The Washington Post. "Some of the obstacles to growth, including the Fed and trade uncertainties, are being removed, and that will have a powerful positive impact on the economy."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday that some of the larger-scale structural changes the administration wants China to make could take "years" to accomplish, reinforcing the belief that the White House could scale back some of its adversarial tactics next year as Mr Trump nears his re-election bid.

"The risk of a trade-war-induced recession - which we never thought was high - has been materially reduced," said Dr Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics on Sunday, in a note to clients.

OBSTACLES BEING REMOVED Tariffs will be much more stable for quite a while. Some of the obstacles to growth, including the Fed and trade uncertainties, are being removed, and that will have a powerful positive impact on the economy. MR LARRY KUDLOW (above), President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, on how there will be greater certainty in the market.

Mr Kudlow predicts 3 per cent economic growth next year, a pace that Mr Trump promised voters but that has not been reached since 2005 and almost no forecasters outside the White House think is feasible.

While Mr Trump is almost certain to fall short of his vow, the majority of economists now think the economy will grow about 2 per cent next year, a rate solid enough to ensure that unemployment stays near a half-century low of 3.5 per cent. This could benefit Mr Trump on the campaign trail, as no president since World War II has lost a re-election when unemployment was below 7.4 per cent.

The major fears in August were that businesses would continue pulling back their spending, Mr Trump would continue imposing tariffs, and companies would soon turn around and axe jobs. But that worst-case scenario did not materialise. Job gains exceeded expectations in October and last month.

The Fed reduced the benchmark US interest rate three times this year - in July, September and October - taking it from nearly 2.5 per cent down to just under 1.75 per cent. Mr Trump has repeatedly bashed the Fed, calling the central bank's leadership "boneheads", but it was the central bank that stimulated the economy in recent months.

"The reason things are looking more positive now is due to the Fed," said Ms Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG. "We are seeing a turnaround in housing because mortgage rates are low."

White House officials say the trade deals alone could push growth up half a percentage point next year, up from about 2.3 per cent this year. US consumers have been the powerhouse of the US - and global - economy this year, and that is likely to continue next year. Mr Kudlow argues that business investment is likely to make a comeback next year now that the Fed has made it cheaper to borrow money and Mr Trump has hit the pause button on most additional tariffs.

Business investment contracted from April through September despite assurances from White House officials that the 2017 tax cuts would lead to a surge in new investments. That pullback helped create a drag on economic growth.

LOWER RISK OF RECESSION The risk of a trade-war-induced recession - which we never thought was high - has been materially reduced. DR IAN SHEPHERDSON, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomic

The economy next year is also expected to benefit from high levels of government spending, as well as an uptick in Chinese purchases of US products. The government is projected to spend US$1 trillion more than it brings in through revenue next year, an unusually large gap during a period of economic growth.

Despite the low interest rates and progress in trade talks, a number of independent economists still believe the economy will not pick up much momentum. Many see the economy treading water next year, with a modest uptick in business investment offset by weaker consumer spending.

"We are not headed towards a recession, but the data does not indicate any form of sudden re-acceleration going into 2020," said Mr Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

WASHINGTON POST