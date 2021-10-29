US economic expansion slows sharply in Q3

WASHINGTON • Economic growth in the United States slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in coronavirus infections throttled spending and investment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a 2 per cent annualised rate following a 6.7 per cent growth in the second quarter, the Commerce Department's preliminary estimate showed yesterday.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 2.6 per cent rise in GDP.

The deceleration reflected a sharp slowdown in personal consumption, which grew at just a 1.6 per cent pace after a rapid 12 per cent jump in the prior period. Raw material shortages, transportation bottlenecks, rising prices and the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on both goods and services spending.

The latest data underscores how unprecedented supply constraints are holding back the US economy. Understaffed and short of necessary materials, producers are struggling to keep up with demand.

Service providers, who face similar pressures, fared better than manufacturers during the quarter despite the pick-up in infections.

While supply chain challenges are expected to linger well into next year, subsiding Covid-19 infections and elevated savings should support stronger household spending in the final three months of the year, economists say.

"Looking ahead, we see a stronger pace of growth in the fourth quarter on a rebound in household spending, albeit with downside risk from supply chain dislocations and shortages that could be a constraint for the economic expansion over coming months," Ms Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note.

Persistent supply constraints paired with other reopening effects have also driven up prices for a variety of products, spurring concerns about the breadth and duration of the recent spike in inflation.

The personal consumption expenditure price index excluding food and energy costs, an inflation measure followed closely by Federal Reserve officials, remained elevated, growing an annualised 4.5 per cent last quarter, after a 6.1 per cent jump in the prior three months.

"The risks are clearly now to longer and more persistent bottlenecks and thus to higher inflation," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week. "We now see higher inflation and the bottlenecks lasting well into next year."

Inflation-adjusted business investment cooled from the rapid pace of expansion seen over the past year as manufacturers struggled to fulfil orders.

The slowdown in consumer spending reflected weaker motor vehicle expenditure which subtracted 2.39 percentage points from GDP during the quarter.

Automakers have been struggling to boost production and inventory amid global shortages of computer chips.

BLOOMBERG