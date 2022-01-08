US dollar poised to extend dominance as Fed lifts rates

BANGALORE • Most currencies will struggle to make any gains against the US dollar in the coming months, as monetary tightening expected from the Federal Reserve will provide the greenback with enough impetus to extend its dominance well into 2022, analysts said.

Nearly two-thirds of 49 foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll this week said interest rate differentials would dictate sentiment in major forex markets in the near term, with only two concerned about new Covid-19 variants.

The vast majority of these analysts said volatility would increase over the coming three months, with well above 80 per cent saying so for both major and emerging market currencies.

In the meantime, the Fed, which is now expected by traders to raise interest rates in March and begin reducing its asset holdings soon afterwards, will provide the dollar with an edge over other major currencies.

The markets are now pricing in at least three US rate hikes this year.

"There's been a lot of US dollar strength of late, mainly driven by the widening interest rate differentials and inflation dynamics in the US relative to other major markets like Japan and Europe," said Mr Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"The fact that the Fed is becoming much more hawkish and reacting to that by tapering much sooner than forecast a few months ago... (and will soon) start raising rates should support the dollar over the first part of the year.

While the US dollar's dominance is nearly universal, as in previous Fed tightening cycles, the emerging markets are likely to feel it the most.

"The macro backdrop looks challenging for emerging market assets," said Mr Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global forex, rates and emerging market strategy at Goldman Sachs.

"Growth is slowing from peak rates as the reopening boost fades across the world, monetary policy tightening is under way, China has shifted to a lower gear of growth, and some all-too-familiar old-school emerging market issues like inflation, fiscal overreach and political instability are back on the table."

Among the emerging currencies polled on, the tightly controlled Chinese renminbi is predicted to depreciate nearly 2 per cent to 6.5 per dollar in a year. The Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee are also expected to weaken by about 1 per cent or at best cling to a range.

Most major currencies are also not expected to recoup their 2021 losses over the next 12 months.

The euro, which lost nearly 7 per cent last year, is forecast to gain a little under 1.5 per cent by the end of the year. Among major safe-haven currencies, the Japanese yen is expected to trade around current levels and the Swiss franc to drop around 3 per cent in a year.

While the general direction of travel seems to be for the US dollar to strengthen across the board, as there is more clarity on Fed policy, analysts say plenty of risks remain.

"Given the uncertainty around how economies will evolve and how policymakers will respond, we are more confident in our view that currency volatility will be relatively high," said Mr Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

