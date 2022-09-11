US dollar, energy and gold: What to know about currencies and commodities

Q: Will the Singdollar strengthen or weaken, and why is the US dollar so strong now? How does this affect my daily life?

A: The outlook for the Singapore dollar depends on which foreign currency you are measuring it against.

The US dollar has indeed strengthened against almost every other currency in the world, including the Singdollar. This is because the US Federal Reserve has been taking aggressive action to fight inflation by hiking interest rates sharply. In general, rising interest rates tend to attract greater demand for a currency, which in turn increases its value. Our forecast is for the US dollar to continue rising modestly against the Singdollar through the end of this year from its current level of 1.40.

At the same time, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has also introduced several rounds of monetary policy to support the Singdollar and tame inflation on our shores. Unlike many other central banks, MAS uses foreign exchange and not interest rates as its main policy tool.

Simply put, it buys and sells Singapore dollars to keep our currency within a predetermined band relative to those of our major trading partners. MAS’ recent policy moves should help the Singdollar remain strong against regional currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht and even the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

This can work to our advantage in different ways. Firstly, the relative strength of the Singdollar serves as a buffer for the returns of our investments that are denominated in Singapore dollars.

Beyond that, what most of us may notice is our purchasing power becoming stronger when we travel or spend abroad. For example, S$1 is now worth more than 100 yen, which was unimaginable just a year ago when S$1 was worth around 85 yen.