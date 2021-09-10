US debt limit ceiling could be breached soon, says Yellen

WASHINGTON • United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the department will probably exhaust its ability to avoid breaching the federal debt limit some time next month, sending a message to congressional leaders as she prepares to step up talks with lawmakers on boosting or suspending the ceiling.

"Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October," Dr Yellen said in the letter to Congress on Wednesday.

"We will continue to update Congress as more information becomes available."

US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said separately on Wednesday that there were multiple options to resolve the debt-limit question, without specifying them for now.

The October deadline for action is slightly later than the earliest possible date previously indicated by the Treasury.

Dr Yellen said in July that there were scenarios in which the Treasury could exhaust its special measures and run out of cash "soon after Congress returns from recess" this month.

Estimating the end point for averting a potential payments default has been more challenging this year because of hard-to-predict spending and revenue flows linked to the pandemic, the Treasury said.

Yields on 10-year US treasuries were little changed following the release of Dr Yellen's letter. Financial markets so far have shown limited concern about a payments default.

Democratic lawmakers have been expected to attach a measure addressing the debt limit to a stopgap spending Bill that will be needed to ensure the federal government stays funded past the start of the fiscal year on Oct 1.

But congressional leaders indicated on Wednesday that other options were also on the table.

"We have a number of different ways we are looking to get the debt ceiling done," Mr Schumer said on Wednesday in a telephone press conference. "We must get it done. Stay tuned."

Mrs Pelosi similarly said at a separate briefing: "We'll have several options, we'll make them well known to you as we narrow them."

She said of raising the debt ceiling: "It has to happen."

Almost all Republican senators have pledged to vote against lifting or suspending the limit, tying that position to their antipathy towards Democrats' moves to enact a US$3.5 trillion (S$4.7 trillion) package of social spending.

Ten senators from the Grand Old Party (GOP), as the Republican Party is known, would need to back boosting the debt ceiling for it to pass that chamber under so-called regular order.

The office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell referred to his earlier remarks that Democrats need to come up with the votes to raise the ceiling on their own.

Democrats have highlighted that they joined Republicans in suspending the debt limit when president Donald Trump was in office, and demanded a similar move by GOP lawmakers now.

"I again note that Congress has addressed the debt limit in recent years through regular order, with broad bipartisan support," Dr Yellen said in her letter to congressional leaders.

The Treasury Secretary also warned Congress against waiting until the department is on the verge of a payments default before addressing the debt ceiling.

BLOOMBERG