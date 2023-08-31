US consumer spending in July surges, weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON - US consumer spending accelerated in July, but slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased 0.8 per cent last month, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Data for June was revised up to show spending rising 0.6 per cent instead of 0.5 per cent as previously reported.

Economists had forecast spending increasing 0.7 per cent.

Spending was boosted by outlays on both goods and services. Slowing inflation and a still tight labour market, which is keeping wage gains elevated, are supporting consumer spending and propping up the economy.

The government reported on Wednesday that the economy grew at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter with consumer spending more than offsetting the drags from trade, an inventory drawdown and persistent housing market weakness.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25 - 5.50 per cent range. Financial markets expect the US central bank will leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at its Sept 19-20 policy meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 per cent last month, matching June’s gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index increased 3.3 per cent after advancing 3.0 per cent in June.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2 per cent, after climbing by the same margin in the prior month. The so-called core PCE price index increased 4.2 per cent year on year in July after rising 4.1 per cent in June.

The annual PCE inflation rates were lifted by a lower base of comparison last year. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2 per cent inflation target.

Slowing inflation is fuelling optimism that the central bank is probably done hiking rates and could engineer a “soft landing”. Most economists have walked back their forecasts for a recession this year.

Though the labour market is cooling, with job openings dropping to their lowest level in nearly 2½ years in July, conditions remains tight. Employers are mostly hanging on to workers after difficulties hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Aug 26, the Labour Department said in a separate report on Thursday. Economists had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.