US consumer sentiment hits record low in early May

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Higher gasoline prices in the US have weighed on household finances and purchasing power, a University of Michigan survey showed.

Summarise

WASHINGTON - US consumer sentiment slumped to a record low in early May as higher gasoline prices weighed on household finances and purchasing power, a survey showed on May 8.

The University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index fell to an all-time low of 48.2 this month from a final reading 49.8 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 49.5.

“Consumers continue to feel buffeted by cost pressures, led by soaring prices at the pump,” said Ms Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers.

“Middle East developments are unlikely to meaningfully boost sentiment until supply disruptions have been fully resolved and energy prices fall.”

The survey’s measure of consumer expectations for inflation over the next year slipped to 4.5 per cent from 4.7 per cent April.

Consumers’ expectations for inflation over the next five years edged down to 3.4 per cent from 3.5 per cent in April. REUTERS