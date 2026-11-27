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Applied Materials chief executive officer Gary Dickerson said his company’s commitment is driven by what he described as “incredible talent, incredible culture and a great partnership with the Government”.

SINGAPORE – After adding more than 2,000 workers in Singapore in roughly two years, US semiconductor equipment giant Applied Materials is gearing up for its next phase of expansion in the Republic.

Beyond boosting its local headcount, the company – which makes machines and tools used to produce semiconductor chips – has already doubled its production capacity and research and development (R&D) footprint here.