US chip equipment giant Applied Materials to grow S’pore workforce past 5,000 and boost investment
- Applied Materials will grow its Singapore workforce to above 5,000 by end-2026, after adding over 2,000 staff in two years, and has doubled its production and R&D footprint.
- Singapore is now a key manufacturing, logistics and R&D base for the company, backed by a US$500 million Tampines Campus and long-term investment in AI chip demand.
- The firm is focusing on advanced packaging and hybrid bonding with A*STAR, while planning to double global output by 2028 and expand manufacturing and lab capacity by 2030.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – After adding more than 2,000 workers in Singapore in roughly two years, US semiconductor equipment giant Applied Materials is gearing up for its next phase of expansion in the Republic.
Beyond boosting its local headcount, the company – which makes machines and tools used to produce semiconductor chips – has already doubled its production capacity and research and development (R&D) footprint here.