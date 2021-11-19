US calls for coordinated release of oil stockpiles to lower energy prices

WASHINGTON • The United States has asked some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices, according to several sources.

The unusual request comes as US President Joe Biden fends off political pressure over rising pump prices and other consumer costs driven by a rebound in economic activity from lows hit early in the coronavirus pandemic.

It also reflects US frustration with members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies who have rebuffed repeated requests from Washington to speed up their production increases.

"We're talking about the symbolism of the largest consumers of the world sending a message to Opec that 'you've got to change your behaviour'," one of the sources said.

In Asia, oil prices extended declines yesterday, prompted by the US request, after settling on Wednesday further below seven-year highs hit early last month.

US crude was down 84 US cents, or 1.1 per cent, at US$77.52 a barrel, having fallen 3 per cent overnight. Brent crude fell 44 US cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$79.84 a barrel after falling 2.6 per cent on Wednesday to the lowest close since early last month.

Mr Biden and top aides have discussed the possibility of a coordinated release of stockpiled oil with close allies, including Japan, South Korea and India, as well as with China, over the past several weeks, the sources said.

The US and allies have coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases before, for example, in 2011 during a war in Opec member Libya.

But the current proposal represents an unprecedented challenge to Opec because it involves China, the world's biggest importer of crude.

A Japanese Industry Ministry official said the US has requested Tokyo's cooperation in dealing with higher oil prices, but he could not confirm whether the request included coordinated releases of stockpiles. By law, Japan cannot use reserve releases to lower prices, the official said.

China's State Reserve Bureau said it was working on a release of crude oil reserves, but it declined to comment on the US request.

A South Korean official confirmed that the US had asked Seoul to release some oil reserves.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the US request. However, we do not release oil reserve because of rising oil prices," the official said.

The US share of any potential release of reserves would need to be more than 20 million to 30 million barrels to affect markets, according to a US source who participated in the discussions. Such a release could be in the form of a sale or a loan from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve - or both.

Several sources familiar with the matter cautioned that negotiations over a coordinated supply release have not been finalised, nor has any final decision been made on pursuing any specific course of action on oil prices.

Opec and other producers, including Russia, known collectively as Opec-plus, have been adding about 400,000 barrels a day to the market on a monthly basis, but have resisted Mr Biden's calls for more rapid increases, arguing that the rebound in demand could be fragile.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that he expected a global supply surplus to emerge as soon as next month.

Rising oil prices have vexed Mr Biden ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the US.

US petrol prices have averaged US$3.41 per gallon (3.8 litres) recently, according to the American Automobile Association, more than 60 per cent higher than a year ago.

Several aides of Mr Biden attribute his falling public approval ratings in recent months to worsening inflation in energy, food and other areas. The consumer price index is up 6.2 per cent over the last 12 months, with its energy components up 30 per cent.

REUTERS