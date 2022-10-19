Updated road maps for manufacturing, trade to add 13,400 jobs

Refreshed industry transformation maps (ITMs) for five advanced manufacturing and trade clusters will uplift companies in Singapore and create at least 13,400 new jobs.

The ITMs were unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2022 trade event at Singapore Expo.

The ITMs will support research and development, deep-tech innovation, extensive digitalisation and environmental sustainability across the electronics, precision engineering, energy and chemicals, aerospace and logistics sectors.

These sectors contribute about 80 per cent of Singapore's annual manufacturing output, said the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The ITMs also aim to help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt new technologies and build capabilities to capture global business opportunities by fostering partnerships with larger international firms and institutes of higher learning.

EDB said that the strategies outlined in the five ITMs pave the way towards Singapore's overall goal to grow manufacturing value-added by 50 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

Value-added is defined as the value of goods minus the cost, such as raw materials and supplies, wages, rent and taxes, incurred in producing them.

Manufacturing is the largest component of the economy, accounting for 22 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product in 2021.

In 2021, one in every eight jobs in Singapore - or around 450,400 jobs - was in manufacturing.

The ITMs will spur the continued creation of good jobs for Singaporeans, and ensure workers have the relevant Industry 4.0, tech and sustainability skills to take on roles in emerging areas, EDB said.

The emerging areas include additive manufacturing and robotics for the precision engineering and aerospace sectors, artificial intelligence for the electronics sector, digitalisation for the logistics sector, and process engineering for sustainable products in the energy and chemicals sector.

EDB said that with the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, the local manufacturing workforce has evolved to become a "white-collar" workforce, with more PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) than non-PMETs in manufacturing roles.

Sixty-eight per cent of Singapore citizens and permanent residents in manufacturing worked in PMET roles, a 6 percentage point increase from 2017.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who is co-chair of the Future Economy Council's advanced manufacturing and trade cluster, said: "The refreshed ITMs support our vision to build a technology-enabled, sustainable and resilient manufacturing sector for Singapore to remain at the heart of changing global supply chains."

Mr Chen Kok Sing, who is also co-chair of the cluster and Singapore country manager at Micron Semiconductor Asia, said: "The five ITMs aim to pave the way for more innovative technologies and would create a more interconnected, advanced and sustainable manufacturing sector."