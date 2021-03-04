Union Gas to study potential of redeveloping fuel station

Union Gas Holdings is working with Surbana Jurong to study the potential of redeveloping its fuel station in Old Toh Tuck Road into a multi-fuels and energy facility.

In particular, they will study the feasibility of adding sustainable energy delivery, storage methods and solutions to the site. These may include renewable energy, battery storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

Another option may be to implement a natural gas-based power generation station supported by existing transmission pipelines and subsequent export to the power grid.

Union Gas and Surbana Jurong Infrastructure, the Surbana Jurong unit appointed as exclusive project development partner, are expected to conclude the study and make recommendations within six months. The study announced yesterday comes as the lease for the fuel station is due to expire in December 2023.

Union Gas also said it believes that the concepts relating to sustainable energy are complementary to its existing business of supplying fuel, such as liquefied petroleum gas, piped natural gas and diesel, to customers.

Union Gas executive director and chief executive Teo Hark Piang said: "This collaboration is part of our strategic plan to diversify and enhance our business by keeping an eye on the future needs of our customers.

"In order to remain relevant and viable as a provider of fuel products ... it is imperative that we heed the call for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources and support the move towards vehicles that rely less and less on fossil fuels."

