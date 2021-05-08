Unexpected surge in China's export growth

BEIJING • China's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April as the brisk US recovery and stalled factory production in other coronavirus-hit countries propped up demand for goods made in the world's second-largest economy.

Exports in US dollar terms surged 32.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$263.9 billion (S$351 billion), said China's General Administration of Customs yesterday, beating analysts' forecast of 24.1 per cent, and the 30.6 per cent growth reported in March.

"China's export growth again surprised on the upside," said Pinpoint Asset Management's chief economist Zhang Zhiwei, adding that two factors - the booming US economy and the Covid-19 crisis in India causing some orders to shift to China - likely contributed to the strong export growth.

"We expect China's export growth will stay strong into the second half of this year as the two factors above will likely continue to favour Chinese manufacturers. Exports will be a key pillar for growth in China this year."

Imports were also strong, rising 43.1 per cent from a year earlier, the fastest since January 2011 and picking up from the 38.1 per cent growth in March. The rise was also slightly faster than the 42.5 per cent tipped by a Reuters poll, lifted by higher commodity prices.

China ran a trade surplus of US$42.85 billion for the month, Customs data showed, wider than a US$28.1 billion surplus tipped in the Reuters poll.

But analysts still expect China's gross domestic product growth could slow from the record 18.3 per cent expansion in the January to March quarter as Covid-19 disrupts global supply chains, slowing movement of goods and driving up shipment costs.

"Despite the upbeat demand outlook and policy support, supply-side constraints - including the global chip shortage, shipping disruption, container shortages and skyrocketing freight rates - are expected to persist for some time," said Moody's Analytics' economist Christina Zhu in a note.

A persistent shortage of semiconductors needed for a wide range of products is also starting to hurt manufacturers, weighing on production.

Etelec electronics, a Zhongshan-based manufacturer of LED lights, stopped taking new orders late last month, due to a shortage in integrated circuits, the firm announced in a statement seen by Reuters.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index last week showed factory activity growth slowed in April from a month earlier.

REUTERS