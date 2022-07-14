Unbacked crypto prone to collapse: British regulator

Cryptocurrencies that lack real economy assets to back them and have no means of generating revenue are worth only what the next buyer will pay for them.

This makes them "inherently volatile, very vulnerable to sentiment and prone to collapse", Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

Yet, Mr Cunliffe acknowledged that some emerging technologies have the potential to grow both in the crypto space as well as in the traditional financial system. This makes it key to bring the use of crypto technologies in finance within the regulatory perimeter.

One example is the use of crypto technology and smart contracts in the exchange, clearing and settlement of stocks and bonds, which today are carried out in sequence by separate entities at significant cost, he said. If successfully developed, the new technologies could lead to lower costs, greater speed and more transparency for investors, he added.

Mr Cunliffe was addressing the media at the British High Commission in Singapore. He discussed the lessons learnt from the recent crypto crash, which has seen Bitcoin lose 70 per cent of its value and led to a spate of bankruptcies in the sector. One of the biggest bankruptcies is crypto lender Three Arrows Capital, which was licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Mr Cunliffe compared the crypto crash with the dot.com boom and bust in the early 2000s, saying many early Internet companies had also run businesses that were highly speculative, leading to their collapse, such as online pet supplies retailer Pets.com, which folded after two years.

"However, the technology did not go away but rather re-emerged in a different form, focused on the development of platforms which have now come to dominate Internet commerce," said Mr Cunliffe, who made a pit stop in Singapore on his way to Bali for the Group of 20 meetings. The regulator's role, against that backdrop, is therefore to ensure innovations in crypto can continue, but without introducing risks to the global financial system.

Mr Cunliffe warned that such risks could escalate quickly, given the growing connections between crypto and conventional finance.

But drawing up a well-balanced set of regulations that encourages growth while protecting retail consumers is no straightforward task, as existing regulations may not be sufficient to effectively manage the emerging risks, he said.

For now, though, crypto firms lack governance arrangements that allow for timely human intervention and expert judgments in dealing with unforeseen circumstances, said Mr Cunliffe.

As a result, many crypto-related activities are simply prohibited. Mr Cunliffe's views are similar to those of the MAS, which is exploring the use of digital currencies to facilitate cross-border payments, among other blockchain technologies. It has so far granted licences and in-principal approvals to 14 digital payment token service providers.

At the same time, MAS is considering having additional consumer protection rules, including limiting retail participation and imposing rules on the use of borrowed capital when transacting in cryptocurrencies, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on July 4.

In May, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat warned retail investors to "steer clear" of cryptocurrencies after the demise of Stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister token Luna.