The pandemic has failed to dent Singapore's status as a global wealth hub, with well-off individuals continuing to deposit their riches here. Asset managers note that private banks like UBS, Citi and HSBC are expanding their wealth businesses here despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Gary Harvey, chief executive of St James's Place Singapore, said: "We are continuing to see a large number of family offices and wealth management firms setting up in the country, lured in by its attractive fundamentals.