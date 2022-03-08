Ukraine crisis could dent S'pore's economic outlook

Singapore's economy might be less directly impacted by the war in Ukraine or the sanctions on Russia, but a potential hit to global growth and rising inflation can eventually put a dent in its economic outlook.

Russia represents a rather small share of global gross domestic product (GDP) at about 1.6 per cent, and it is not one of Singapore's major trading partners.

But as one of the top commodity exporters, Russia has an outsize impact on prices of industrial raw materials and global trade flows - Singapore's economic lifeline.

Russia's war with Ukraine and the retaliatory sanctions by major Western economies and their allies worldwide are worsening the disruption in movement of seaborne cargo, by adding a complex vetting process to financial transactions and physical goods inspections for sanctions compliance.

Those delays are pushing up already elevated prices of fuels, grains and industrial metals.

On Feb 28, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said "the Ukraine crisis has clouded our economic outlook", although the actual impact on Singapore's GDP growth and inflation will depend on how the conflict unfolds.

Although Mr Gan said the Government will, for now, maintain its projections for 2022, which include GDP growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent, headline consumer inflation of between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent and core inflation of between 2 per cent and 3 per cent, warnings on these fronts have started to mount.

Yesterday, Mr Gan said in a parliamentary reply: "The longer-term and indirect impact of the Ukraine conflict on Singapore will be significant."

The International Monetary Fund said it expects that the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions will have a severe impact on the global economy.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," it said last Saturday.

"The fund will advise our member countries on how to calibrate their macroeconomic policies to manage the range of spillovers, including via trade disruptions, food and other commodity prices, and financial markets," it added.

The London-based independent researcher, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, in a March 2 paper, quantified the expected hit to the global economy if the Ukraine conflict persists.

The institute said the conflict could trigger supply problems that could reduce the level of global GDP by 1 per cent, or about US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion), by next year.

That would make this crisis comparable with the 1973 oil price shock, when an embargo on Western economies by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries caused a sudden surge in oil prices and sliced off about 0.9 per cent of annual global growth.

In addition to slowing down the pace of global growth, the supply problems will drive up prices, adding up to 3 per cent to global inflation this year and about 2 percentage points next year, the institute said.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, in Asian trade touched a high of US$139 per barrel yesterday for the first time since 2008, while United States natural gas futures rose to US$5 per metric million British thermal unit. Wheat futures jumped to US$12.94 per bushel, also the highest since 2008.

Key industrial metals such as copper, at US$10,835 a tonne, and aluminium, at US$4,000 a tonne, are already trading at their all-time highs.

Ms Sonal Verma, Nomura's Singapore-based chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan, estimates that every 10 per cent gain in oil prices can cut Singapore's GDP growth by 0.03 percentage point and add 0.2 point to inflation.

Brent has soared about 66 per cent so far this year.

AP Moller-Maersk, one of the world's biggest container carriers, which recently joined an expanding list of shippers halting bookings for Russian freight, said the sanctions on Russia are boosting freight cost by complicating the movement of cargo.

In an update last Friday, Maersk said the Customs authorities in the European Union and Britain are inspecting all units to and from Russia transiting their terminals and ports to identify sanctioned and restricted shipments.

"This is a direct consequence of the sanctions, but there are also indirect impacts as all cargo is getting delayed and our trans-shipment hubs are getting congested, impacting our customers' supply chains. This is a global impact, not limited to trade with Russia," it said.

Ms Verma said the ongoing conflict is a risk for both demand conditions and supply chains that have only recently started to improve from the Covid-19 Delta variant shock last year.

She said North-east Asia's industrial inventory-shipment ratio, a key gauge to measure supply constraints, rose from 0.99 last June to 1.07 in the latest readings, which are near the levels that prevailed back in 2019 before the pandemic started.

The ratio reflects faster inventory restocking, likely aided by easing supply bottlenecks, as factories resumed operations in South-east Asia after the Delta wave, Ms Verma noted.

She warned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could threaten supply chains again, with freight and logistics costs likely to rise.

DBS Bank's chief economist Taimur Baig said supply shocks can lead to demand destruction.

But the high prices would have to persist at this level for months to come and hurt sentiments, balance sheets and credit worthiness significantly to start biting into consumption and investment, he added.