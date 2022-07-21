UK inflation at 40-year high as cost of living crisis worsens

LONDON • UK inflation hit a 40-year high last month, intensifying the cost of living crisis and heaping pressure on the Bank of England (BOE) to deliver an aggressive interest rate increase next month.

Consumer prices rose 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest increase since February 1982, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

The acceleration from 9.1 per cent in May was driven by a 9.3 per cent surge in the price of fuel over the month.

Prices are now rising far more quickly than wages. The pain for households is set to get worse, with inflation forecast to top 11 per cent in October when another energy price hike kicks in. On Tuesday, unions representing public sector workers threatened further strikes after the government offered pay increases that amounted to a significant cut in real terms.

"Inflation is likely to stay high for the rest of this year, severely eating into strained household incomes," said Ms Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry.

The squeeze on living standards is the main battleground in the contest to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation this month after a rebellion of his own Conservative Party over a succession of scandals.

Candidates have promised billions of pounds of tax cuts to help hard-pressed families and spur businesses investment.

While lowering taxes may boost an economy at risk of sliding into recession, doing so also risks fanning inflation and extending the BOE's rate-rise cycle.

The tightening squeeze on consumer spending power is starting to sap growth, slowing the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance directors of British companies are bracing for a more protracted downturn, with a survey by Deloitte showing many expect a recession.

"The intense cost of living squeeze means the risk of recession is high," said Mr Hussain Mehdi, macro strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

Rising prices went beyond fuel into many segments of the economy, notably hospitality.

Restaurants and accommodation rose by 8.6 per cent in the year to June, up from 7.6 per cent in May.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices surged by 9.8 per cent from a year ago, the most since March 2009.

The core consumer price index (CPI), excluding food, drink, tobacco and energy, rose 5.8 per cent from a year ago in June. That is down from 6.2 per cent in April.

The CPI measure for all services rose by 5.2 per cent to the highest in at least a decade. BOE policymakers are worried that elevated inflation could become entrenched if rising wage and raw material costs force companies to keep hiking prices.

In his annual Mansion House speech in London last night, BOE governor Andrew Bailey floated the possibility of a half-point rate increase next month as the central bank steps up its battle to bring inflation back to the 2 per cent target. If delivered, it would mark the first half-point increase since the BOE gained independence in 1997.

Officials have increased the benchmark rate five times since December, to 1.25 per cent, and money markets are pricing in 3 per cent by the end of the year.