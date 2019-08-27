Trade war pushing biggest sports labels out of China's factories

HONG KONG • A quarter of Chinese production capacity used by global sportswear brands is lying idle as the protracted trade war pushes the biggest sports labels out of China's factories, said a manufacturing executive.

In an interview with Bloomberg in Hong Kong, Xtep International Holdings chairman Ding Shui Po said the exodus is forcing factories to offer discounts of 10 per cent for companies such as his to use their dormant production lines.

The sportswear label is one of a handful of Chinese brands competing with the likes of Nike and Adidas.

"Factories are under pretty massive pressure," Mr Ding said.

"With Trump's policy, these international brands are shifting sourcing overseas, which results in unoccupied production capacity," he said, referring to United States President Donald Trump's efforts to levy tariffs on Chinese-made exports to the US, in order to force policy concessions from Beijing.

The idling capacity in a country that has long been the workshop of the world underscores the blow of the trade war to Chinese manufacturers, which are also grappling with an economy that is expanding at its slowest pace in three decades.

There are growing signs that the global supply chain that has been in place for decades - and is powered by China's economic rise - is being permanently transformed.

The pivot away from China by global firms, ranging from Microsoft to bike maker Giant Manufacturing, is ongoing and accelerating as the trade war heats up.

In a series of tweets last Friday, Mr Trump ordered American companies to seek alternatives to business in China, including moving operations "home and making your products in the USA".

The world's largest supplier of consumer goods, Li & Fung, said in its earnings statement last Thursday that it is actively helping its clients, which include the biggest retailers in the world, to move their sourcing from China to other regions.

For instance, it helped one American retailer reduce its reliance on China from 70 per cent to 20 per cent within two years.

For China's US$4.7 billion (S$6.5 billion) sportswear exports industry, the growing local market can partially make up for waning foreign demand, said Mr Ding.

"By shifting to made-in-China and sold-in-China, factories shorten production cycles and that could be good for them," he said.

He added that local sportswear makers such as Xtep are now sitting pretty.

Earlier this year, Xtep acquired a US-based company that added tennis brand K-Swiss, Palladium boots and Supra shoes to its portfolio. It plans to expand production of its international brands in China - at the desperate suppliers' lowered prices.

"We can produce in these Chinese factories and that's how we have an advantage," Mr Ding said.

Still, Chinese demand for sports apparel, at US$40 billion last year, is less than half of the US$117 billion market in the US, according to data from Euromonitor International.

Most Chinese consumers also aspire to athleisure from global labels such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, but Mr Ding said this may change with time.

"The gap between domestic brands and international brands will slowly be closed," he said.

Xtep, whose market share is 4.6 per cent, compared with 15 per cent for local rival Anta Sports Products, seeks to increase its retail sales fivefold to 50 billion yuan (S$9.7 billion) in the next decade.

Mr Ding expects younger Chinese consumers, especially those born after 1990, to have a greater affinity for local brands, as they "are confident about China's rise and identify with national brands".

