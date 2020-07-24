Top earners see biggest inflation drop

The largest drop in inflation in the first half occurred among the top income earners, according to data out yesterday.

The Department of Statistics Singapore noted that overall inflation fell 0.2 per cent in the six months to June 30, compared with the same period last year - reversing the 0.5 per cent increase in the second half of last year.

The data for household income shows that overall inflation fell 0.2 per cent in the first half for the highest 20 per cent of income earners.

This compares with a dip of 0.1 per cent for the middle 60 per cent income group, while it remained unchanged for the lowest 20 per cent of income earners.

"For all three income groups, the declines in holiday expenses and airfares, outpatient services costs, electricity costs, petrol, and clothing and footwear prices" were the main causes for the declines, the Department of Statistics noted.

It added that higher food prices and bus and train fares helped curb the level of decline.

If imputed rents on owner-occupied accommodation are excluded, inflation for the highest 20 per cent income group fell by an even larger margin of 0.3 per cent, compared with 0.2 per cent for middle-income earners and 0.1 per cent for the lowest-income group.

The department noted that the highest-income group saw a steeper decline in the costs of discretionary expenditure items such as holidays and cars, and that these items also accounted for a larger share of the total expenditure for this category.

However, the increase in bus and train fares and pricier food had a smaller impact on this group, as these items accounted for a smaller share of their total expenditure.

Sue-Ann Tan