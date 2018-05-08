Tin Pei Ling taking over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO

Parliamentarian Tin Pei Ling will take over from Ms Sun Xueling as chief executive of Business China on May 21, the organisation announced yesterday.

Ms Tin, the MP for MacPherson, will join Business China from technology company Jing King Tech Holdings, where she was group director for corporate strategy and responsible for group strategy, and corporate and business transformation.

Business China is a non-profit organisation spearheaded by the Government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It was started in November 2007 with the aim of harnessing the support of the public sector and private enterprises to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

Ms Sun will relinquish her position as CEO on the same day, after being appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development on May 1.

She has helmed Business China since Nov 1, 2015, and was previously a director of investment at Temasek International.

Business China chairman Lee Yi Shyan thanked Ms Sun for her contributions, noting that she helped develop wider links with Chinese partners and led the creation of partnerships with Chinese companies and associations to deepen connectivity through exchanges.

Under her leadership, Business China started programmes with the Guangzhou Knowledge City, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island, and set up a fund to sponsor internship immersion in China for young Singaporeans, Mr Lee added.

Ms Tin said it would be a privilege to have the opportunity to build on the work of her predecessor to further the cause of Business China and the interests of Singapore.

"Now, more than ever, Singapore must continue to remain relevant in this highly dynamic world that we live in," she added.

"I see Business China as the vehicle through which we cultivate and connect with bicultural talents who can help strengthen Singapore's position as the cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China."