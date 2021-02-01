For Subscribers
Commentary
The future of finance is sustainable
Investors are playing a key role in driving the shift to green - and profiting as well
The pandemic has exacted tremendous costs from societies around the globe, but it has also presented the world with an unparalleled opportunity to build back a more sustainable and inclusive economic system.
The shift to green is being hastened by a wave of pledges from governments to sharply reduce their carbon footprints. Investors, too, are playing a crucial role in driving this transition - and they're profiting in the process.