Thailand unveils relocation package to woo firms

BANGKOK • Thailand announced a relocation package yesterday to attract foreign companies looking to move production due to intensifying US-China trade tensions - seeking to compete with Vietnam to lure manufacturers hit by tariffs.

The Thai government aims to boost South-east Asia's second-largest economy, which grew at its weakest annual pace in nearly five years in the second quarter as exports tumbled.

The package, approved by the economic Cabinet, includes tax incentives, special investment zones and changes in laws that would facilitate foreign investment, particularly from China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement.

The BOI is aiming to attract 100 companies, mostly Chinese firms.

"We are confident that these incentives will definitely make us more competitive than Vietnam," Mr Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary of the economic Cabinet, said.

"Our tax incentives are not less than theirs, but we need to work on free trade agreements," he added.

The package offers a 50 per cent corporate income tax reduction for another five years for firms with real investment of at least one billion baht (S$45 million) that apply for the incentive by next year. It also offers a higher tax deduction on advanced technology training and for investment in automation.

Thailand already offers firms in the Eastern Economic Corridor a corporate income tax (CIT) exemption of up to 13 years and a 50 per cent tax reduction of up to five years. The current CIT is 20 per cent.

Vietnam's standard corporate tax is 20 per cent, but targeted firms are offered a 10 per cent tax for 15 years, a tax exemption for four years and a 50 per cent tax reduction for nine years. Some are offered more generous perks.

REUTERS