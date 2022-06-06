Terra investors in India lost big, now they face the taxman

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - Terra investors around the world lost billions of dollars when the algorithmic stablecoin project crashed, but they recovered a small part of their bets when a new token was distributed as compensation. Investors in India are not as fortunate.

As the country's tax system is punitive to crypto investing, TerraUSD and Luna token holders who received the new coin - known as Luna 2.0 - in a so-called "air drop" face a double whammy.

They could be taxed as much as 30 per cent of the value of tokens received and they will not be able to offset any gains in the new token against losses from the previous one, tax experts said.

Under the new crypto tax regime, effective April 1, any income from the transfer of a virtual digital asset will be taxed at a flat rate of 30 per cent. It does not explicitly mention how air drops should be taxed, but Mr Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, and Mr Manhar Garegrat, executive director of policy at crypto exchange CoinDCX, said the distributions can be seen as income and are subject to the tax.

"The wording in the law is so vague, including the definition of virtual digital asset and the definition of transfer, that it would be open to litigation of challenge by the tax department," said Mr Sayta. "They normally consider the most aggressive view possible with a view to collecting higher taxes, notwithstanding the fact that such a view may result in absurdity."

There were more than 160,000 investors that held Luna on the exchange on May 9 and, by May 15, the number grew by 77 per cent in India, according to Mr Rajagopal Menon, vice-president at Binance-owned WazirX. It is unclear how many more investors held TerraUSD.

"The increase can be attributed to a surge in buyers post-May 9 where the buyer to seller ratio was 5:1. In terms of the volumes, May 11 and 12 saw the highest volumes in Luna - 53 million USDT combined for both days," Mr Menon wrote in an e-mail.

Mr Anoush Bhasin, founder of crypto asset tax advisory firm Quagmire Consulting, said that the Luna 2.0 air drops may fit into the existing definition of gifts so a flat 30 per cent tax may not apply, but gifts are taxed based on a taxpayer's income range, or slab rate.

Whether considered as a gift or income from crypto, experts said that under the new tax regime, there will be two stages of taxation.

First, at the time of receiving the air drop, a gift tax or a flat 30 per cent tax will be levied based on the valuation of tokens at the time of credit.

Second, if the tokens are sold, a flat 30 per cent tax will be applied on the incremental income earned regardless of how the tokens are categorised, if the tokens rise in value.

"There could be a scenario where people have received tokens above 50,000 rupees (S$886) and if it is treated as gift, you will have to pay taxes on it. But by the time they sell it, if the price falls, then you will actually realise lesser money and you may actually go more out of pocket in paying taxes than what you recover, and that is the worst-case scenario for them as Luna 2.0 was actually issued to compensate," said Mr Meyyappan Nagappan, leader of digital tax at Nishith Desai Associates.

Luna 2.0 started trading on May 28 and was trading at US$6.59 on June 3, down 9 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko and Huobi Global.

The quandary is reflective of an Indian government that has long had an uneasy relationship with crypto. The tax structure unveiled this year treats digital assets unfavourably compared with stocks and bonds, leading to warnings of a crypto exodus.