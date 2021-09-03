Tax revenue down 7.3% on slower business activity

Tax collections have fallen sharply as business activity slowed, reining in state revenues at a time when expenses have surged on account of the pandemic.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said yesterday that total tax collection in the last financial year ending March amounted to $49.6 billion - a 7.3 per cent drop from the previous year. This is the lowest amount collected since 2016/17.

The latest collections account for 73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 10.6 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP).

The Government has allocated billions of dollars to help businesses and workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, even dipping into its reserves to fund various support packages.

Iras gave out a total of $28.2 billion in grants to support jobs and businesses in the last financial year, contributing to schemes such as the Jobs Support Scheme and Jobs Growth Incentive.

The authority had also provided corporate and property tax rebates and allowed income tax payments to be deferred or paid in instalments to ease cash flow for taxpayers affected by Covid-19.

The lower collections and higher expenses during the pandemic have put finances under pressure. Singapore has factored in a deficit of $11 billion - or 2.2 per cent of GDP - for financial year 2021.

Experts said the fall in tax revenue was in line with the economic slowdown. CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun said the drop would have been factored into the Government's Budget considerations.

"It is not a structural deficit... It reflects the underlying economic condition during the worst of the recession," he said.

Tax collections fell across most segments. Corporate income tax collection was $16.1 billion - 3.7 per cent lower than in the previous financial year, though individual income tax collection rose 3 per cent to $12.8 billion. Property tax collection plunged 34.3 per cent to $3.1 billion.​

FALL IN TAX REVENUE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21 -7.3% GST -34.3% Property taxes

Mr Song expects things to turn around and said activities such as dining have already picked up. "The labour market condition is also improving... Once you see a return in confidence, spending also picks up... These should help see better tax collections this year," Mr Song said.

Professional services firm KPMG's head of tax in Singapore Ajay Kumar Sanganeria also said domestic tax collection should increase in the next few years, given economic growth potential, increased e-commerce sales and the impending goods and services tax (GST) hike to 9 per cent within the next four years.

But OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said tax revenues may stay depressed for longer as many industries have not recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels yet.

"Going into 2022, spending may have to be calibrated to the improving economic situation," she said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the National Day Rally on Sunday that the Republic must now change gears. It was no longer about drawing down reserves to "keep ourselves on life support", he said. "It is about generating new growth, jobs and prosperity for the future."

KPMG's Mr Ajay said the Government may explore options such as tweaking various asset taxes, adjusting the Net Investment Returns Contribution framework or even introducing new taxes to raise its revenues.