Talent and skills key to tackling Singapore's manufacturing challenge

A workforce that adapts and applies rapidly lies at heart of achieving 10-year plan to maintain 50% growth in sector

Na Boon Chong and Ravi Nippani For The Straits Times
Manufacturing accounts for 21 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product. The writers say maintaining this high percentage remains critical to the country's vision of a diversified economy that can withstand downturns, as underscored by the Covid-19 pandemic.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
The gauntlet has been thrown down. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has set Singapore's manufacturing sector a "very stretched target" of maintaining the 50 per cent growth achieved by the sector in the last 10 years for the following 10 until 2030.

Why this target has been set lies in the fact that manufacturing accounts for 21 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline 'Talent and skills key to tackling Singapore's manufacturing challenge'. Subscribe
Topics: 