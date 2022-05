Singapore's high-sulphur marine fuels market continues to grapple with an acute supply shortage that has been exacerbated by the recent contamination issue involving global trading giant Glencore, industry sources said.

The fallout comes after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 13 identified Glencore's Singapore subsidiary as being the primary source of contaminated bunker fuel that was supplied to about 200 ships which called at Singapore earlier this year.