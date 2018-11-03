Switching to infocomm after conversion schemes

About 900 professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) embarked on Workforce Singapore's Adapt and Grow programme in the info-communications technology (ICT) industry in the past year, matching their skills to the right job.

Of this number, around 450 took part in professional conversion programmes and found new roles in the industry. Most of them - around 90 per cent - had switched over from jobs outside the industry, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

These workers have, on average, around 15 years of work experience in their previous jobs.

Speaking on the sidelines of a tour of HP's Smart Manufacturing Applications and Research Centre, Mrs Teo said that while many would try to find jobs similar to what they have done before, these mid-career workers had the determination to make the switch.

"The biggest anxiety is whether the leap is so wide and the adjustment so challenging that they will not be able to surmount it.

"This takes courage and determination, and many of our job seekers have demonstrated these qualities, to their credit."

As the industry faces technological disruptions, companies, too, play a vital role by taking in workers who may not be an exact fit and helping their staff find new roles within the same company through training, Mrs Teo said.

She added that it has taken some time for employers to move away from the old plug-and-play mindset in job matching, where jobs are perfectly matched to employees' skills. Such a mindset would limit employers to a small pool of workers, and job seekers to a small range of job opportunities.

This is where professional conversion courses, such as those under Workforce Singapore's subsidised Adapt and Grow programme, can play a matching role, she said.

Such programmes also help employers find new career development pathways for existing staff, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary. This builds loyalty, and beats having to teach the knowledge assembled from years of business experience to a new hire, he added.

Product engineer Tng Jia Xin, 30, was one of 42 HP employees who went through a five-month professional conversion programme in data analytics at the National University of Singapore. She has since helped develop an automated quality detector that can spot technical problems in half the time.

Ms Tng acknowledged that the transition was not easy initially. "(But) once I leapt out of my comfort zone, it became an enriching and meaningful journey."

About 5,500 more people found employment in the ICT sector from July last year to June this year. As the industry grows, around 13,000 new PMET jobs are expected by 2020.